Vinesh Phogat to join politics ahead of Haryana polls? At Shambhu border wrestler says ‘Only focus is on…’

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a mahapanchayat in Jind on September 15 and in Pipli on September 22. Vinesh Phogat visited the protest site but refrained from discussing her political debut, emphasizing the focus should be on farmers’ welfare.

Published31 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Patiala: Olympian Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at a farmers’ rally on the 200th day of their ongoing protest, at Shambhu border, Saturday, Aug 31, 2024(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat, on Saturday, reached the farmers protest site on Sambhu border. The farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala and have been camping there since February 13. However, Vinesh Phogat on Saturday refrained from commenting on her political debut, if at all, amid speculations as Haryana is scheduled to vote on 1 October to elect all 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

At Shambhu border, Vinesh Phogat brushed aside questions of a political debut. She said, “I don't want to talk about it. I have come to meet my family members (farmers) and if you spin it, their fight and struggle will be wasted. The focus shouldn't be on me, but on the farming community. I am a sportsperson and a citizen of India; elections are not my concern. My only focus is on the welfare of farmers".

The farmers protest has reached its 200th day on August 31.

Earlier, former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had downplayed speculations about Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress, terming it a “hypothetical question”.

On the protesting farmers Vinesh Phogat said, “When people raise issues, they should not be viewed through the lens of politics, religion or community. The government must listen to our family (farmers). They should have the right to speak and express their views. The demands of farmers are legitimate, as I come from a farming background and understand how my mother raised me.

On Saturday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that the farmer's agitation has been going on since February 13 in Delhi and they are going to have a mahapanchayat in Jind on September 15 and in Pipli on September 22.

Pandher asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre to open the Delhi-Haryana border as the protesting will advance towards Delhi on the completion of 200 days of farmers' protest.

