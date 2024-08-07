Vinesh Phogat’s journey from controversy to Paris Olympic 2024 glory as she inches to seal historic gold medal for India

During the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured her place in the women's 50kg freestyle category final, becoming the first Indian woman to compete for Olympic gold in wrestling.

Phogat's journey to the final was marked by a series of impressive victories, starting with a shocking 3-2 win over world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan. This upset victory ended Susaki's 83-bout unbeaten streak and set the tone for Phogat's remarkable run, Hindustan Times reported.

Following her opening triumph, Phogat continued to dominate, defeating 2018 European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals. She then secured her spot in the final with a tactical 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals.

This performance marks a significant comeback for Phogat, who faced numerous challenges since the Tokyo Olympics. After a disappointing quarterfinal loss in 2021, she was involved in a controversial dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which led to her considering retirement from the sport.

However, Phogat's motivation extends beyond personal redemption. According to fellow Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, Phogat's drive comes from a desire to create a better environment for future wrestlers. In a conversation with ESPN, Punia quoted Phogat as saying: "I am fighting for the future generation of wrestlers. Not for myself, my career is done and this is my last Olympics. I want to fight for the young women wrestlers who will come and fight for them so that they can wrestle safely. That's why I was in Jantar Mantar, and that's why I am here."

Phogat's journey to this Olympic final has been unconventional. After failing to secure a spot in her usual 53kg category, she dropped down to the 50kg class to qualify for her third consecutive Olympics, Hindustan Times reported.