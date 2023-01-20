Vinesh Photat 'contemplated suicide' after being 'tortured by WFI president for missing Olympic medal'1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The protesting grapplers have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president and its coaches, and mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.
Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has lent her voice to the ongoing protests against the Wrestling Federation India and its chairman. The agitators have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president and its coaches, and mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. They have also sought the dissolution of WFI and the formation of a new committee.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×