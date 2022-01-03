Vini Mahajan takes charge as secretary in Jal Shakti ministry

NEW DELHI : Vini Mahajan, a 1987 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, assumed the charge as secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Monday.

“Prior to this, she was serving as Punjab Chief Secretary from 26th June 2020. Earlier she served as Additional Chief Secretary of the Departments of Housing & Urban Development, Government of Punjab and Industries & Commerce, IT and Investment Promotion. She was ACS/ Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare since April 2012 for 5 years," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

The ₹3.6 trillion Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, with several states having presented their commitment to providing tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“She also served as Principal Secretary Department of Medical Education and Research, and Principal Secretary Finance, Punjab. Ms Mahajan served as Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of India from 2007-2012, and earlier in 2004-05 as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance," the statement added.

Over 5.50 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“She has served in various capacities in the State of Punjab, as M.D. of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, as the first Director Disinvestment in the State, as Secretary, Power and as Special Secretary, Expenditure. She has over 8 years' experience in cutting edge positions at the field level, including as Deputy Commissioner (the first woman to be posted as such in Punjab in 25 years)," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

