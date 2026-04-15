Vinod Kambli at risk of brain stroke, Sachin Tendulkar backs financial aid drive for childhood friend, ex-India teammate

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli continues to face serious health challenges and is currently at risk of a brain stroke, according to a report by Hindustan Times. While there has been some improvement in his physical condition, concerns remain over his memory and neurological health.

Kambli, 54, is reportedly able to walk with support, but his memory remains inconsistent. As per the report, he recalls events only in fragments, although his condition has not deteriorated significantly in recent months.

Health Concerns And Medical Condition

Kambli’s friend Marcus Couto to HT that the former cricketer has developed a clot in his brain that cannot be removed due to delayed precautions.

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“Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. The doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke,” he said.

Couto added that although Kambli has stopped consuming alcohol, he sometimes forgets medical advice due to memory issues and continues to smoke occasionally.

“His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him,” he said.

Support From Cricketing Fraternity

According to the report, members of the cricketing community have come forward to support Kambli financially. Couto said a WhatsApp group has been formed with friends, including former cricketers, who are contributing towards his expenses.

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“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends — mostly cricketers — and they contribute a lot financially,” he said.

In the past, cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have also extended support during his recovery.

Recovery, But Ongoing Challenges

The report noted that Kambli’s mobility has improved. He is now able to walk with the help of a support stick, compared to earlier when he relied on furniture for movement.

“Six months ago, he used to walk with the support of his home furniture. Now he walks on his own, using a support stick,” Couto said, adding that efforts are being made to arrange physiotherapy.

Despite these improvements, daily challenges persist. Kambli spends most of his time at home and undergoes regular health check-ups, but sometimes forgets to take his medication due to memory issues.

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Financial Constraints Affect Treatment

Couto also told Hindustan Times that financial limitations have impacted Kambli’s treatment. He said hospital care had to be discontinued due to high costs, with friends contributing intermittently to support his stay.

“When he was treated at Breach Candy, he had recovered nearly 60 per cent. But since we were short on funds, we couldn’t keep him there for long,” he said.

Recent Work And Outlook Amid his health struggles, Kambli recently featured in a commercial, marking a return to screen after many years. According to Couto, the project was designed keeping his current condition in mind.

“The role was such that it was suitable for him at this age. They kept it simple and real,” he said.

While his long-term recovery remains uncertain, those close to him are hopeful that his condition stabilises and does not worsen further.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.