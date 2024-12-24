Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to deterioration in his health on Saturday. The exact reason for his hospitalisation could not be ascertained.

Kambli spoke with news agency ANI in the hospital on Monday. A video shared on social media showed him lying on the bed. When asked out his health, he said he is feeling better than before and sang "we are the champions".

"I am feeling better now...I will never leave this [cricket] because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit...We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar as his blessings have always been with me...," Kambli said.

In another video, Kambli said that it is because the doctor that he is alive. " All I would say is that I will do whatever sir [referring to the doctor] asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them..." said Vinod Kambli.

Vinod Kambli hospitalised Vinod Kambli was admitted to a private hospital, Akruti Hospital, in Thane after his health deteriorated on Saturday night. The hospital said it has taken the responsibility for Kambli's treatment and also assured financial aid to him.

The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district. His condition is said to be stable, even though the exact reasons for his hospitalisation could not be ascertained.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, had recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at the Shivaji Park here.

The former India cricketer, who has been struggling with health-related issues for quite some time, appeared frail in the function which was also attended by his long-time friend Sachin Tendulkar.