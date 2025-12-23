Vinod Kumar Shukla, Jnanpith Award winner, dies at 89 due to age-related ailments

Vinod Kumar Shukla, eminent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient, has passed away at the age of 89. His family members said in a statement that Vinod Kumar Shukla had been suffering from multiple age-related ailments. He passed away at at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

According to the reports, Vinod Kumar Shukla was admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 after he experienced difficulty in breathing. Today, on December 23, the eminent writer passed away at 4:48 pm, his son Shashwat Shukla told news agency PTI.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter.

According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly.

His son also informed that Vinod Kumar Shukla had first faced difficulties in breathing in October. He was then admitted to a private hospital in the city; he was later discharged after his condition improved.

However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.

About Vinod Kumar Shukla Vinod Kumar Shukla was a celebrated literary figure known for acclaimed novels such as 'Naukar Ki Kameez', 'Khilega To Dekhenge', 'Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi', and 'Ek Chuppi Jagah'.

He was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Hindi literature, known for his unique, simple, and deeply evocative writing style. For his unparalleled contribution to Hindi literature, creative excellence, and distinctive literary expression, Shukla was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour.

The award was presented to him on November 21 this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur. He was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the family members of Shukla, and enquired about his health and well-being. Shukla's novel 'Naukar Ki Kameez' was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul.

