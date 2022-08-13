Vintage image of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaces: ‘Brothers’, says Tej Pratap Yadav2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav has called Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘brothers’.
Tej Pratap Yadav has shared a vintage pic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and father Lalu Prasad Yadav and called them brothers who have stood by each other over the years. “When no one supports you in the family, your brother still stands by your side," the former Health Minister of the state said.