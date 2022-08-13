Tej Pratap Yadav has shared a vintage pic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and father Lalu Prasad Yadav and called them brothers who have stood by each other over the years. “When no one supports you in the family, your brother still stands by your side," the former Health Minister of the state said.

After meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on August 12, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav declared that Nitish Kumar's decision to establish the Mahagathbandhan administration in Bihar was a "slap on the BJP's face" and that such coalitions of opposition parties will be reproduced nationwide.

The head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in this city, charged that the BJP was trying to eliminate regional parties and claimed that if they were, the opposition and democracy would follow suit.

Yadav, on his first visit to the national capital after taking the oath of office, also said the people of Bihar can never be scared or bought out, asserting that "Bihari bikaau nahi, tikaau hota hai' (People of Bihar cannot be bought out, they are reliable)".

Yadav, who also met with the general secretaries of the CPI(M) and the CPI, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, claimed that the pre-election members of the Mahagathbandhan (grand coalition) had applauded Nitish Kumar's choice.

"This government will run strongly because this government is a government for the poor...it is a government of the people. The decision by Nitish Kumar at the right time, you can say, is a slap on the BJP's face," he told reporters outside 10 Janpath.

All parties have banded together to oppose the BJP in the Bihar Assembly, according to Yadav, who also predicted that this will now be done nationwide. The chief minister, Nitish Kumar, and Yadav, who serves as his deputy, will soon be joined by other members of the government.

Lalu Prasad, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is in Delhi during Yadav's visit, and rumour has it that the two have discussed finalising the names of ministers. Gandhi and Yadav spoke on the enlargement of the cabinet as well.

(With agency inputs)