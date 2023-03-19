'Violators pretending to be victims', Anurag Thakur slams RaGa over democracy remark3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:54 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, during his interactions in London, claimed that the foundations of Indian democracy are being targeted and that the nation's institutions are under a 'complete attack.'
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remark on democracy in London. He said the democratic backbone or structure of India remains intact and will stand the test of time regardless of ‘illogical opinion’ passed freely both within the country and on foreign soil.
