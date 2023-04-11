Violence against Muslims in India is a ‘fallacy’, says Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:43 AM IST
‘Have the deaths been disproportionately high in any one particular community?’ asked Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended India’s treatment of Muslim minority. FM Sitharaman, during a virtual panel discussion organised by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIE), disputed the unfavourable impressions of India held by the Western media and stated that foreign investors should visit India to see the country's development for themselves.
