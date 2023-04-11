Violence against Muslims in India is a ‘fallacy’, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Adam S. Posen, the president of the PIIE, questioned Sitharaman on reports that MPs from the opposing party had lost their status and the alleged victimisation of Muslim minorities in India. She inquired as to whether the number of Muslims in India had decreased and whether any community had seen an unusually high number of deaths since 2014. She contrasted the situation in India with that in Pakistan, where minorities' living conditions are deteriorating and their population is shrinking.