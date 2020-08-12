BENGALURU: Violence broke out in Pulekeshinagar in east Bengaluru late on Tuesday night after the relative of a prominent politician allegedly put up a communally provocative post.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the a D.J. Halli police station and there were reports of arson as a section of the mob allegedly set fire to vehicles and damaged property.

Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, the legislator of Pulekeshinagar, posted a video on social media asking for people to maintain peace and calm.

"Please do not resort to violence over the mischief of some miscreants," Murthy said.

The unrest comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a surge in covid-19 cases partly due to the general disregard for safety measures like social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

"Rioting, arson, looting are all against the law and anyone caught violating it will be dealt with strictly," Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's home minister said in a recorded statement late on Tuesday night.

There were reports of attacks on media persons and the police as the situation intensified.

"The incident that is happening in Kaval Byrsandra is unfortunate. I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this.I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area," B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislator from Chamrajpet posted on Twitter.

