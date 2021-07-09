NEW DELHI: India on Friday said that groups attempting to overrun Afghanistan and take power by force will be tainted by the lack of legitimacy, on a day Taliban insurgents said they had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan with its fighters tightening their grip on strategic areas.

When asked if India was concerned by reports of the Taliban seizing most of Afghanistan by force, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said: “yes of course we are concerned."

“In many cases, where is volatility in society, we leave the people of that country to work it out. But Afghanistan is a different case," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Jaishankar is currently on a three day visit to Russia and in meetings with his Russian interlocutors, the situation in Afghanistan has been one of the key items of discussion. India, Iran and Russia were part of a key anti-Taliban front backing Afghan resistance fighters when Kabul was previously in Taliban control between 1996-2001.

“For more than 30 years, there have been international conferences, there have been groups and formats to discuss how to stabilize and bring about peace in Afghanistan and the reason is because it has proven implications for regional security and stability," Jaishankar said.

“So the point right now we stress is that we must see a reduction in violence. Violence cannot be the solution for the situation in Afghanistan. At the end of the day, who governs Afghanistan has a legitimacy aspect to it," Jaishankar said.

According to news reports, the Taliban have captured key border crossings along the Iran Afghan and Tajik Afghan borders. India backs the Afghan government headed by Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. News reports recently said that India is also in touch with the Taliban, who main backer is Pakistan.

Speaking at the press conference Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov agreed with Jaishankar that the situation in Afghanistan was a matter of concern.

“On the ongoing clashes, I believe the situation in Afghanistan is of great concern to us from the view point that this situation might spill over the borders into our allied countries," Lavrov said referring to Moscow’s concerns that Islamist radicalism and unrest would destabilize its periphery. “As far as those events take place in Afghanistan we are not going to undertake any measure except for urging for the political process to go forward which was supported by the people of Afghanistan," he said referring to Taliban-Afghan talks to decide an interim governing arrangement.

He said that Russia would take the opportunity of upcoming regional meetings like that of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and others to urge Taliban and Afghan representatives to “start negotiations for real."

Under a pact signed between the US and the Taliban in February last year, US and other international troops based in Afghanistan have pulled out of the country after a nearly two decade long stay. US president Joe Biden on Thursday said that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by 31 August ahead of an earlier deadline of 11 September 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the US masterminded by Al Qaeda ideologue Osama bin Laden. Emboldened by the US pullout, the Taliban have intensified the military campaigns to being more territory under their control in a bid to strengthen their bargaining position at talks with representatives of the Ashraf Ghani government, expected next month. Last week, a spokesman for the group was quoted as saying that the Taliban would present a peace plan at the talks next month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.