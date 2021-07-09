Violence cannot be the solution for the situation in Afghanistan: Jaishankar

Under a pact signed between the US and the Taliban in February last year, US and other international troops based in Afghanistan have pulled out of the country after a nearly two decade long stay. US president Joe Biden on Thursday said that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by 31 August ahead of an earlier deadline of 11 September 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the US masterminded by Al Qaeda ideologue Osama bin Laden. Emboldened by the US pullout, the Taliban have intensified the military campaigns to being more territory under their control in a bid to strengthen their bargaining position at talks with representatives of the Ashraf Ghani government, expected next month. Last week, a spokesman for the group was quoted as saying that the Taliban would present a peace plan at the talks next month.

