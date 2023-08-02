While speaking on the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has blamed the organisers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Shobha Yatra.

The yatra organisers did not give complete information about the yatra to the district administration. The incident took place due to this...Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident," ANI quoted Chautala as saying.

He asked the public to maintain peace as, according to him, there had been no such incident of communal violence in the history of the state. Strict actions will be taken against those who provoked people to engage in violence, he added.

He also said that there were sufficient security arrangements available to maintain peace in the region which, according to him, had not reported any act of violence in the last 12 hours.

Monu Manesar, one of the primary accused of the communal violence, earlier blamed Maman Khan for being responsible for the clashes in Haryana’s Nuh. He had “nothing to do with Nasi Junaid", he told AajTak.

When asked about both Monu Manesar and Maman Khan, Chautala said that strictest actions would be taken against anyone responsible for aggregating the communal violence, no matter which political party they belonged to.

According to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the BJP-JJP government in the state has been unsuccessful in upholding law and order. In light of this failure, the senior Congress leader asserted that both Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should step down from their positions.

PTI reported Surjewala expressing deep concern and sadness over the reports of violence and destruction emerging from the Nuh-Mewat region.

What happened in Haryana's Nuh?

Violent confrontations earlier broke out in Haryana's Nuh district following an alleged attack on the VHP Shobha Yatra with stones. The incident was reportedly triggered by the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, accused of cow vigilantism and lynching.

(With agency inputs)