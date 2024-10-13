Violence in UP’s Bahraich during idol immersion, 1 killed, several injured

  • According to the report, the incident took place on Sunday evening at around 4 p.m. in the Hardi police station area in Mahsi Tehsil, when one community asked the other to stop the DJ.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
A scene of Bahraich clash in UP.
A scene of Bahraich clash in UP. (PC-Live Hindustan)

Amid the goddess Durga idol’s immersion procession taking place across the country, a person was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two groups of people, reported Hindustan.

Following this, a clash erupted between the two communities, and stones were soon pelted. In the meantime, an attacker shot down a youth.

The injured person was taken to medical college but was declared dead on arrival.

With the news of the clash spread, stones were pelted in Maharajgunj, and several were set on fire. To control the law and order situation, DM Monika Rani, SP Vrinda Shukla and senior police officials reached the spot and took appropriate action.

What exactly happened?

The report added that the processions of the Durga idol immersion were passing from the Maharajgunj area under the Hardi police station, as around 18 villages' idols were supposed to be immersed at Gauriya ghat.

When a few people near the Maharajgunj mosque objected to the DJ being played, the people of the two communities engaged in a verbal clash. Soon, stones were pelted on the procession.

With all these going on, the attackers shot a resident of Ramgaon, 40-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, at close range.

Following this, the stone pelting took momentum and bullets were fired between the parties.

The clash didn't stop there. It took an aggressive turn, and Maharajgunj resident Hamid's house was set on fire. While others were injured.

SDM Akhilesh Kumar and BDO Hemant Kumar reported the incident to district headquarters. By 6.30 pm, DM Monika Rani and SP Vrinda Shukla arrived at the location with police force and tried to control the situation.

The report added that despite the district administration urging the devotees to immerse the Durga idols, people are not paying any heed to it.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaViolence in UP’s Bahraich during idol immersion, 1 killed, several injured

