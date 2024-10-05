Violence in West Bengal village over 10-year-old girl’s ‘rape and murder’: Police outpost torched, tear gas fired

Villagers set on fire a local police camp after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district came to light on Saturday.

Livemint
Published5 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
South 24 Parganas: Irate villagers set on fire a local police camp after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
South 24 Parganas: Irate villagers set on fire a local police camp after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.(PTI)

The body of a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas. Locals recovered the body of the girl in the Jayanagar area of the district early Saturday morning. The incident triggered arson by locals at a police outpost in the area.

The minor had gone missing on Friday evening. According to news agency PTI, villagers said she was raped and murdered. They claimed that police did not act on their complaint immediately.

Also Read | RG Kar case: Junior doctors call off ‘total cease work’

"The family members of the girl lodged an FIR at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police did not act on the complaint immediately," a local claimed. "The police responded in the same manner as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at RG Kar hospital," another villager told PTI.

Irate villagers block a road as they stage a protest after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

However, police said the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

Also Read | Dera chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim set for 15th parole in 4 years

"After lodging of FIR at 9 pm on Friday, police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigations are on and we are with the family of the deceased," officials said.

Police outpost set on fire, stones pelted

A mob torched the police outpost and pelted the policemen with stones after locals recovered the girl's body in Jaynagar. "They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises," a senior officer told PTI.

South 24 Parganas: RAF and police personnel arrive after protest following an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village woman in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

A huge police force was sent to the area, and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob, which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot.

Also Read | UP shocker: Men gang-rape five-year-old boy in Hapur, video circulated

"We will continue our agitation till all those behind the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued," Ganesh Dolui, a local, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, police said that those involved in arson at the police outpost and destroying of all important documents will be identified and action will be taken against them.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaViolence in West Bengal village over 10-year-old girl’s ‘rape and murder’: Police outpost torched, tear gas fired

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.