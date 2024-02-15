Violent mob of up to 400 attempts to storm Churachandpur SP office in Manipur

A mob of approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Churachandpur, Manipur on Thursday night. The incident followed hours after the suspension of a head constable of the district police who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab, PTI reported.

Manipur Police said the security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), responded by firing teargas shells to control the situation after the mob threw stones and engaged in other violent activities in an attempt to breach the SP office. Also Read | ‘NC part of INDIA bloc’, clarifies Omar Abdullah, says in talks with Congress Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Manipur Police said, “A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stone, etc. The SF (security forces) including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shell to control the situation. Things are under watch."

The report said head constable Siamlalpaul was kept "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" by Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media.

"This tantamount to very grave misconduct being a member of the disciplined police force," a police order said.

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," the order read.

Siamlalpaul has been asked not to "leave the station without prior permission" and "his pay and allowances have been restricted to subsistence allowance admissible as per the rules", the order further added.

