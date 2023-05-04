Wrestlers' protest turns violent as police caught in midnight scuffle with wrestlers at Jantar Mantar3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:50 AM IST
A violent scuffle broke between the Delhi police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday midnight. The protesting wrestlers have accused some policemen of misbehaving with female protesters in drunken state
A struggle to bring more bed at the protestors's site after a day long rain, turned into an ugly scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday midnight. The violent encounter of the protesters with the police left Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Dushyant Phogat injured.
