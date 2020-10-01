VIP aircraft Air India One is arriving from US today: Report

India is all set to receive VIP aircraft Air India One today, news agency ANI has tweeted citing government sources. "VIP aircraft Air India One is arriving today at Delhi International Airport: Government Sources,"ANI tweeted.
"Air India One is equipped with advance & secure communication system which allows availing audio & video communication function at mid-air without being hacked or taped. The newly designed VIP aircraft is arriving from US today."
Air India One will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other senior dignitaries of the country.
The arrival of the VVIP aircraft from the US was delayed due to the coronavirus panemic, news agency PTI had reported. The new planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).
During the travel of the VVIPs, Air India One will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and not of Air India, an official said. Air India pilots fly these B747 aircraft for the dignitaries and the Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) maintains them.