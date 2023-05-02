The film 'The Kerala Story' which is set to be released in cinemas on May 5, has triggered a political storm in the country. Congress MP from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has stated that the film is a misrepresentation of the state.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tharoor wrote, "Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud and clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality".

Earlier Tharoor tweeted, "The film may be "your" Kerala story but not "our" Kerala story" after the trailer of the film was out.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that the women got converted, radicalised, and joined ISIS terror organisation.

The parties had hit out at 'The Kerala Story', saying freedom of expression was not a licence to spew venom in society, and that the film was an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state.

The Congress had urged the government not to permit to the screen of the controversial movie as it aimed to create "communal divisions in society through false claims".

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers of The Kerala Story for carrying forward the agenda of the Sangh Parivar to project Kerala as a centre of religious extremism and to spread hate propaganda against the state.

Whereas BJP state president K Surendran claimed that the presence of IS in the southern state could not be denied.

"IS has a very strong presence in Kerala... You cannot deny the IS recruitment from the state," the BJP leader claimed.

About The Kerala Story film:

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has received 'A' certificate.

Besides, 10 scenes, including the entire interview of a former Kerala chief minister -- understood to be VS Achuthanandan has been deleted, according to the Onmanorama.

The Examining Committee has asked for the submission of documentary proof of the statistics mentioned in the film's trailer.

