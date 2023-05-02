‘The Kerala Story’ gets ‘A’ certificate; 10 scenes deleted4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:16 AM IST
The trailer of 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS
The film 'The Kerala Story' which is set to be released in cinemas on May 5, has triggered a political storm in the country. Congress MP from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has stated that the film is a misrepresentation of the state.
