Cases of viral fever have been reported among children in various hospitals of Delhi and Noida. More than 50% of cases in Out Patient Department (OPDs) are of viral fever in children in Noida, according to news agency ANI.

The number of children affected with viral fever is also rising in hospitals in Delhi, the agency reported.

"50-55% of patients are complaining about fever. Our institution has been seeing 5-7 dengue cases per day in the OPD. Its seasonal fever that happens every year," Dr Jyotsna Madan, Acting Director, Child PGI-Noida, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Nitin Verma, Director, General Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, said: “We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children."

"Almost 25% of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever. There are simple virals and in few cases of H3N2 which is a form of swine flu we are also getting that," Verma said.

According to Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida, "The total number of Children with viral fever admitted in the hospital are six and one case is of dengue which is admitted in the hospital." "We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever," he added.

Cases of viral fever and deaths were first reported from Firozabad district of UP. The Centre dispatched a team of doctors to assess the cause. The team found that the majority of cases were due to Dengue, while a few were because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis.

In a letter to the UP chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday said that the central team had found that majority of cases of viral fever and deaths among children in Firozabad were due to dengue, a few cases were of scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

“The central team has observed that the majority of cases are due to dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis," Bhushan said in the letter. He also stated that Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50% in Firozabad district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.