After the meeting, Firozabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi told ANI, "Whenever there is an epidemic in a state, a team from the Union Health Ministry visits the state. So, a team of five doctors have come. They are experts in their field. They visit the affected areas and examine the reasons for the epidemic. After examining the causes, they give suggestions on how to curb the disease. This team has been working here for the last five days. We are cooperating with them and providing all possible assistance to the team. We are working together to bring the situation under control. For this, we have been telling people not to fill their coolers for one month."