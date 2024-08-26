Viral photo shows murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa relaxing in jail with coffee and cigarette

A photograph allegedly featuring Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody over the Renukaswamy murder case, has gone viral.

The image shows Darshan in a relaxed setting within Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. He is seated on a chair, casually holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, PTI reported.

The individuals accompanying him in the photo are said to include rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, as well as fellow inmates Nagaraj (Darshan's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena.

Additionally, a video has surfaced showing Darshan engaging in a video call with someone.

Is actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody for the Renuka Swamy murder case, enjoying luxurious treatment at Parappana Agrahara Jail, Bengaluru? These concerns arose after a photo and video surfaced on Sunday (Aug 25). pic.twitter.com/xVmeU1OjBA — The Times Patriot (@thetimespatriot) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, reacting to the picture, the deceased Renukaswamy's father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. “With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen.”

"Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officials had promised him justice, he said, “The guilty should be punished and thereby my son's soul should get peace. I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there, in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government.”

The opposition BJP has called on the Home Department Minister to clarify whether Parappana Agrahara Jail is a “prison or a palace.”

Party leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar criticized the jail authorities and police for allegedly providing Darshan Thoogudeepa with a "luxurious stay and royal hospitality" while he is in custody.

“This is the height of Congress's maladministration... This highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Home department has completely failed,” he said, urging the government to investigate the matter immediately and take action against the guilty officers and staff, so that such incidents do not take place in the jail in future.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda had recently said the final report will be submitted to the court by the police in the murder case, at the earliest, after getting the remaining forensic reports.

PTI reported citing police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, an accused linked to Darshan Thoogudeepa's fan club in Chitradurga, allegedly lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar under the guise of a meeting with the actor. It was here that Renukaswamy was reportedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died from shock and hemorrhage due to multiple blunt injuries. Police sources told PTI that said Gowda, the primary accused, was identified as the “major cause” of the murder. The investigation revealed that she not only instigated and conspired with the other accused but also participated in the crime herself.