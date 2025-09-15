Viral surge: ICMR reports rising H3N2 and RSV cases

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reported a significant rise in influenza infections, driven by the H3N2, RSV, and Victoria strains.

ICMR data shows a clear and concerning trend in H3N2 cases throughout 2025. Cases began to climb in July (week 28), with an estimated 10–15 infections. By the end of July (week 31), the number had more than doubled to 20–30, and continued to rise through August (week 34), reaching 40–50 cases.

The peak was recorded in September (week 37), with 71 reported cases.

The overall positivity rate for the strain, based on samples collected from hospitals and the community, also showed a steady increase from late July to August. Of roughly 1,400 samples tested each week, positivity rose from about 0.7% in late July (week 30) to a peak of 2.8%–3.6% in August (week 34).

A senior ICMR scientist, speaking on condition of anonymity, cautioned against self-medication. “People should avoid self-medicating. It’s important to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment, especially if a fever lasts more than three days or is accompanied by breathlessness.”

From week 28 to week 37 of 2025, India also saw a major surge in RSV cases, according to data on ICMR’s public dashboard.

The trend, typical during the monsoon season, began with a sharp rise around week 28 (July) and rapidly escalated through weeks 32 to 35 (August), forming a steep upward curve on the graph. The outbreak appeared to peak in weeks 36 and 37 (September).

This surge was accompanied by higher rates of hospitalisation, especially among children. Patients reported more severe symptoms, including high fever, body aches, and a persistent cough lasting up to two weeks. While most healthy individuals recovered, doctors noted complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia in vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Experts advise caution Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, said these viral surges are not new but are now being tracked more effectively. She noted that the viruses mutate regularly, allowing them to spread more easily.

“While these are typical respiratory viruses, they can be fatal in a small number of cases, particularly for the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” she said. “Since we can’t completely stop infections, we must protect ourselves. A flu shot is an excellent way to reduce the risk of severe illness. When infections are rising, it’s also wise to wear masks in crowded places and wash hands frequently.”

Dr. Rohit Sharma, an internal medicine consultant at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Jaipur, said the rise in cases underscores the need for greater public awareness and preparedness.

