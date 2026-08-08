Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke clashes with ‘rude’ police officer at home, says 'You will not tell me whom I should meet'

A video showing a heated exchange between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and a police officer went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, Abhijeet Dipke, who led the students' protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak, could be seen confronting a police sub-inspector (PSI) deployed as part of the security detail at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticises SC's comment on TMC MP Mahua Moitra

According to news agency PTI, Dipke accused the officer of being "rude" to visitors and trying to restrict and monitor people entering his residence in the Waluj MIDC area of the central Maharashtra city.

He also sought the removal of the officer.

Dipke, who was provided security following threats and to manage the crowd at his home, also claimed that state CID personnel in plainclothes were roaming near his residence and then reporting in a social media group named 'Hit Spray', PTI reported.

Two separate videos showing Dipke speaking to a senior police official over the phone and a PSI at his residence went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Advertisement

First video During the conversations, as heard in the 56-second video, Dipke reprimanded the PSI and also sought his removal from the security staff deployed at his home.

"What is the problem in allowing people to come into my home when I am asking them to come in? Why are you behaving like the Delhi police?," Dipke told the PSI, who was in civil dress.

"No problem has occurred till today. I am seeing you for the first time. You [police] will not tell me whom I should meet and whom I should not meet," Dipke was heard as saying, according to PTI.

"You please go out, I don't want you in my house," the 30-year-old activist told the PSI, whom he identified only as Suresh.

Advertisement

Second video In the second video, Dipke is seen complaining to the senior police official over the phone about the PSI.

"A PSI named Suresh has come here, and he is very rude to people coming to meet me. He is telling people to go out. Is this being done deliberately? I don't want him; remove him from here," the CJP founder is heard telling the police official.

Advertisement

On the same call, he alleged, as per PTI, that state CID personnel were moving around his home.

"A reporter told me some CID people were spotted near my home. When police tried to remove them, they revealed they were from the CID. The reporter also saw that a WhatsApp group was open on the phone of one of the CID personnel and it was named 'Hit Spray'. The reporter told me they were sending their reports from here," Dipke claimed.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, whose jurisdiction covers the Waluj MIDC area, has not yet responded to PTI over claims made by the CJP founder.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke clashes with ‘rude’ police officer at home, says 'You will not tell me whom I should meet'