Viral video: Andhra Pradesh cops line up illicit liquor worth ₹50 lakh for destruction, people loot in seconds

  • With officers present and trying to dispose of illegal liquor worth 50 lakh, people rushed in to seize the liquor bottles from the police and fled.

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
People loot liquor in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. (Screenshot)
People loot liquor in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. (Screenshot)(X/@sudhakarudumula)

State police often seize illicit liquor bottles and destroy them via a road roller or a JCB. But what happens if people flee with the seized liquor just before the demolition begins?

A similar incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, where local police were lined up to seize illicit liquor for destruction at a dumping yard on Etukuru Road. With officers present and trying to dispose of illegal liquor worth 50 lakh, people rushed in to seize the liquor bottles from the police and fled, reported Economics Times.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: HC grants bail to liquor businessman, AAP volunteer

Though the police tried to control the crowd, they were outnumbered, and people carried as many bottles as they could from the scene.

Here's the video:

This incident highlights the challenges police and authorities face while disposing of seized illicit liquor in public areas.

Also Read | Beer to cost more, premium liquor may get cheaper in Karnataka: Reports

Excise team seizes 11.5 kg of whiskey ice cream in Hyderabad:

Earlier on Friday, the Telangana excise department raided a Hyderabad eatery and seized 23 cartons of ice cream, totalling nearly 12 kg of whiskey-laced ice cream. Not only this, but they also arrested several individuals who were involved in the racket.

Upon arrival, the probe agency found the alcoholic dessert being sold openly at the Cafe Ice Cream Parlour in Jubilee Hills.

According to details, the outlet was found to be mixing 60 ml of whiskey into each kilogram of ice cream and selling it at high prices. The accused — Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan — had also advertised their products on social media to attract more customers.

Also Read | Hyderabad: All establishments, except liquor shops, to remain open till 1am

In a separate raid, the excise department seized non-duty-paid liquor worth 3.85 lakhs from the RTC Cross Roads area of Hyderabad on Thursday. Officials said the accused — identified as Gopal Agrawal — had brought the liquor from Chandigarh in a vehicle before attempting to sell it in Hyderabad for a higher price.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaViral video: Andhra Pradesh cops line up illicit liquor worth ₹50 lakh for destruction, people loot in seconds

