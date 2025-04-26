Viral video: Bus conductor sexually abuses sleeping girl on camera; netizens call him ‘more dangerous than terrorists’

A bus conductor has been arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly sexually abusing a young woman passenger. The incident happened on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travelling from Mudipu to State Bank near Mangalore.

A co-passenger recorded a video. The now-viral video shows the conductor touching her inappropriately while she is asleep.

The disturbing video quickly went viral online, drawing public anger and media attention. After the video reached the state government, KSRTC immediately removed the conductor from duty and started a disciplinary inquiry.

Police took immediate action and arrested the accused based on the video and passenger reports.

Konaje police booked the KSRTC conductor under Sections 74 and 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexually harassing the female passenger. He has been sent to 15 days of judicial custody.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy demanded strict action and said the accused must be removed after the inquiry.

Social media reactions Meanwhile, many social media users have posted angry reactions and slammed the co-passenger who recorded the video.

“U r recording video, can't stop this,” wrote one user while another wondered, “And who is that idiot recording it? Can’t he slap him!”

“Is the cameraman waiting for rape for this women! He has to stop this nonsense,” remarked another.

“The person who shot this video should be beaten with a slipper. If she were his sister, would he have filmed it like this? As for the conductor, even a beast would be better than him,” exclaimed another.

Many other users got furious after watching the video.

“At least blur that girl’s face, man… that conductor should be beaten with a slipper, the idiot…” came an angry reply.

A similar demand came from another user, “Can't you blur the victim's face?”