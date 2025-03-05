Jammu and Kashmir: An avalanche struck Sonamarg's Sarbal on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported in the region so far.

A video capturing an enormous cloud of snow erupting due to avalanche has gone viral on social media. The avalanche caused panic among locals in Sarbal village, the last village of the Kashmir valley, reported PTI.

News agency ANI shared a video of a Jammu and Kashmir avalanche, apparently recorded by a person sitting inside a vehicle. The video captured nature's fury and how the avalanche resulted in a massive cloud of white powdery snow rising into the air.

Uttarakand avalanche Over 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were struck inside snow after after a massive avalanche stuck near Uttarakhand's Mana village on Friday, February 28. The village was located nearly 5 kilometre from the Badrinath Temple.

Dozens of workers were pulled out alive in rescue operation, which lasted for over 60 hours. Those workers were rescued from metal containers in which they were buried due to the avalanche.

The workers survived as they had enough oxygne to sustain until they were traced by the rescue teams. 8 out of 54 workers struck in the avalanche were killed and the remaining were rescued. The Uttarakhand avalanche rescue operations lasted for more than two days in sub-zero temperatures and concluded on Sunday, March 2.

Avalanches in Hamalayas Snow avalanches can be triggered due to natural forces, like the pull of gravity on a steep slope, earthquakes, warming temperatures (weakening the bonds between the layers), wind, terrain, vegetation and general snowpack conditions.

Snow avalanches are common in Himalayas, particularly the Western Himalayas - the snowy regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh.