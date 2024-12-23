Hello User
Viral Video: Couple tied to electric pole, beaten up in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Viral Video: Couple tied to electric pole, beaten up in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Livemint

Bihar news: The couple, who were in love with each other, were mercilessly beaten up by the locals.

The crime took place between November 11, 2024, till the date of registration of FIR on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A couple was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

A local police officer told news agency PTI that the couple, who were in love with each other, were mercilessly beaten up by the locals.

"The duo were tied to an electric pole and were beaten by a group of people in Sakra. The matter is being investigated," he added.

Soon after the video went viral, police started an investigation.

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar said, "We are examining the authenticity of the video. It appears that the male victim in the video is a resident of Sakra area of Muzaffarpur. The police station concerned has been directed to investigate the incident."

Man tortured, forced to lick spit from ground

In another incident reported in Muzaffarpur, a man was allegedly tortured by a group of three bullies inside a college campus. According to NDTV, the bullies thrashed the victim with a stick and a belt.

They allegedly made him do sit-ups, holding his ears. He was also forced to lick spit from the ground, his mother has alleged. The incident reportedly took place at MSKB College in Muzaffarpur. A video of this incident also went viral.

The video showed the man trying to defend himself but couldn't save himself from the repeated blows dealt by his attackers, NDTV reported. The accused, who were reportedly on the run, filmed their brutal behaviour and shared it on social media.

An FIR was registered after the victim's mother lodged a written complaint, an official was quoted as saying, adding that they will be arrested soon. The victim's mother said the accused threatened to kill him at knifepoint, due to which he had kept quiet.

