Delhi: A video has gone viral on social media, capturing a heated confrontation between a mother-daughter duo and a man in the national capital, following an argument over improper car parking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the footage, the young woman can be seen aggressively hurling ‘maa-behen’ abuse at the man, while her mother later joins in, escalating the verbal altercation.

The video captures the Delhi girl and her mother shouting at the man, who remains off-camera, during the heated argument over parking. The daughter hurls abuses at him in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mother later joins her daughter and accuses the man of misbehaving and yelling at her to move the car, while the man reportedly denies these claims.

The X user who shared the video wrote, “Pathetic despicable women who first abused the man, the young girl actually called him bkl in her mother’s presence. I was first shocked at the lack of proper upbringing but when I heard the mother speak it adds up".

(Mint could not independently verify the claims in the video) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Several social media users have reacted to the viral video with many calling it shocking and arrogant behaviour.

“Money, Arrogance, Bad Upbringing, Entitlement, Gender Card. You will see it will be common in most of these kind of cases," said one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user sarcastically called it “Women empowerment."

“I won’t be surprised if that guy gets arrested. This is India," said one of the users.

Stating that mom and daughter have no common sense, a social media user said, “Why would you park right behind parked cars, and that too when you see a solid white line clearly marked behind the parked cars. Hahahaha. What a monkey show." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling it a shocking behaviour, an X user called it “complete lack of respect for other people."