Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh calls out fans ‘without tickets’ in ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert. Here’s what happens next | Watch

During a concert, Diljit Dosanjh paused to address fans on a hotel balcony, humorously noting their free access to his performance. He also vowed to stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all states in India declared themselves dry states, addressing a recent notice he received.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. (PTI Photo/Radhika Sharma)
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. (PTI Photo/Radhika Sharma) (PTI)

During a recent concert, Diljit Dosanjh paused his performance mid-show to address a group of fans enjoying his music from a hotel balcony.

Surprised by the scene, Diljit jokingly asked his team to stop the music and called out the balcony crowd, saying, "Ye jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Ye hotel waale game kar gaye. (Those sitting in the hotel balcony, this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us. Without tickets, huh?"

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol when…: Punjabi rockstar makes promise at Ahmedabad concert

The camera then zoomed in on the fans, who were clearly enjoying the music from their vantage point without a ticket to the event.

Watch the viral video here:

 

Earlier on Monday, Dosanjh has vowed to stop performing alcohol-themed songs if liquor shops across India are shut down. Speaking at his Sunday show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Diljit responded to a notice issued ahead of his Hyderabad concert, which directed him to avoid singing songs related to alcohol, drugs, and violence. With his signature humor, Diljit made the bold statement, highlighting the irony of the issue while addressing concerns over the impact of his music.

Taking a swipe at the notice, the singer at his Sunday's show told the Ahmedabad audience: “There's some good news. I didn't get any notice today. There's more good news: I'll not sing a single song on alcohol today either. Ask me why? Because Gujarat is a dry state.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh unlikely to sing these ‘banned’ songs at Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad

The singer said he was a teetotaler and was even willing to take a pledge to not make such songs but the governments of each state should declare themselves dry states.

"Let's do something, let's start a movement. If all states declare themselves dry states, I'll stop singing songs on alcohol from the very next day... I will stop singing about alcohol, you shut the 'thekas' in the country... I take a pledge.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for filming video inside Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara: ‘Bahot sahi bhedbhav hai’

The musician is on a 10-city tour as part of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Tour", which will conclude in Guwahati on December 29. Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 01:10 PM IST
