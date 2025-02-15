Reacting to a viral video showing people jumping over automated fare collection (AFC) gates at the Jama Masjid metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday stated that they have taken necessary cognizance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order.

The DMRC also stated that its officials are interacting with the Police authorities for the filing of the FIR.

Taking to X, DMRC noted, “DMRC has taken necessary cognizance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order. An investigation is being conducted to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. DMRC is already interacting with the Police authorities for the filing of the FIR.”

In the previous tweet, the DMRC mentioned that the incident was reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line on the evening of February 13, 2025.

They even referred to it as a brief temporary surge of passengers, a momentary reaction of some passengers due to a sudden surge at AFC gates.

The DMRC wrote in X, “In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.”

"There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates," DMRC concluded.