Viral Video : ’Driverless’ burning car sparks panic on Jaipur road as it speeds through traffic

A moving car on a road in Jaipur caught fire on Saturday. The people around the area panicked as the burning car went across the road.

The people present on the road started running away from the burning car causing chaos.

The incident occurred in the Sodala area in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The car started moving downward towards the road as the handbrake failed after it caught fire. The burning car hit a motorcyclist on the road, according to a PTI report citing fire officials.

According to various social media posts, the car was identified as MG Hector, and the cause of the fire was a short circuit. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

The car was stopped at an elevated road in Sodala after smoke started coming out of the bonnet, the report said, citing Jitendra Jangid, the driver.

He stated that he had come out of the car, but it was moving towards the road after its handbrake failed.

After this incident was reported, a team of firefighters from the 22 Godam area went to the spot to extinguish the fire. “The car was gutted,” the report said, quoting fire officer Dinesh Kumar. However, there was no loss of life, he added.

The burning car eventually collided with a divider after moving downwards from the elevated road.

Visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, where people could be seen running away from the burning car as it hits a motorcycle.

According to a social media post, both the driver and passengers got out of the car on time.

“Such an incident happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday which left everyone shocked. A moving car caught fire in the afternoon in Sodala area. But the driver and the people sitting in it got out of the car in time. After this, the car kept running on the road on its own,” according to a post on X.