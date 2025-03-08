In a shocking incident, a ‘drunk’ youth stepped out of BMW and urinated at a traffic junction in Pune's Yerwada on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place in Shastrinagar area of Yerawada and the video was shot by an eyewitness.

In a video, a youth can be seen sitting in the front seat of the luxury car, while his associate is urinating at a traffic junction.

Later, when a person takes his video, he hurriedly gets into the car before speeding off.

Pune police have launched a probe and taken one person into custody as search is underway for another.

According to Yerawada police station official, Bhagyesh Oswal, who was sitting in the front seat has been detained.

Gaurav Ahuja who was urinating outside, is absconding.

Reports said that Gaurav's father, a businessman, has also been taken into custody.

"Oswal has been sent for medical tests as we believe the youth were drunk at the time. Ahuja is absconding and local police and Crime Branch teams are taking efforts to nab him," reported PTI quoting official.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences.

Sharing the video, social activist Vijay Kumbhar said that the spoiled, drunk sons of wealthy families in Pune have turned the city into their personal playground of terror.

Kumbhar alleged that Gaurav Ahuja is not a first-time offender and claimed that he’s a habitual criminal with a long history of offenses.

Both Gaurav Ahuja and his father have multiple criminal cases registered against them, the activist claimed.