In a shocking incident in Jaipur an 75-year-old retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor for refusing to pay ₹10 extra for the ticket. The video of the incident has gone viral now.

An FIR has been filed against the conductor.

Incidently, the elderly IAS officer missed the correct bus stop and when he realised that he wanted to get down in the next stop. However, for the short ride, he was asked to pay ₹10.

Kanota Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh said that retired bureaucrat RL Meena was supposed to get off at the Kanota bus stand on Agra Road. However, the conductor failed to notify him about the stop, due to which he missed it and had to ride till the next stop at Nayla.

An argument broke out when the conductor asked Meena for the extra fare, but the latter refused to pay.

Following this, the conductor pushed Meena, he reacted by slapping him, who then assaulted him.

The conductor was identified as Ghanshyam Sharma.

How netizens reacted