VIRAL VIDEO: Greater Noida woman assaults 8-year-old boy for objecting to unleashed dog in elevator

In a shocking incident at the 12th Avenue Society in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida, a woman has been detained for assaulting an eight-year-old boy after he objected to her unleashed dog entering the lift. The incident was caught on CCTVB camera installed inside the elevator.

The incident occurred on February 19, 2025, when the boy was returning from tuition and was on his way to his flat. The CCTV footage later went viral on social media.

The footage shows the boy, clad in a blue shirt and pants, visibly frightened, pleading with the woman to keep her dog out of the lift. Instead of heeding his request, the Greater Noida woman forcibly dragged him out and reportedly slapped him multiple times.

The distressing video sparked outrage among residents of the society, leading to protests outside the complex demanding strict action against the woman. Many residents expressed their shock and anger, noting that the boy's pleas for safety were ignored.

The Greater Noida Police took swift action following the uproar, detaining the woman and initiating legal proceedings. Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that a case had been registered and that investigations were ongoing.

Confirming the incident, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said, “A video of the incident went viral, in which a woman was seen dragging a child out of the lift. A case has been registered, and the woman has been detained. Further legal action is being taken.”

"The boy was visibly scared and pleaded with her not to enter the lift with the dog. Instead of pacifying him, she rudely dragged him out. It was shocking," said a resident. According to an India Today report, residents of the society claimed that the woman in the CCTV footage had quarrelled over dogs in the past as well.