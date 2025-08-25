Viral video: Gurugram man attacks community dog feeder, threatens him with ‘Kaat ke phek dunga’ remark after SC's order

A horrifying incident has gone viral on social media which shows a man from Gurugram allegedly assaulting the community dog feeder from behind with stick and threatening to kill him. The incident reportedly occurred in Sector 23 on 23 August.

“Why are you here? Who sent you here despite the SC order? Kaat ke phek dunga’ (I’ll cut you into pieces and throw you somewhere)," the accused warned him. The viral video apparently shows the victim talking on a mobile phone while on the bike and got hit with a stick from the man who further tried to attack him again; however, he was stopped by another person.

“Feeding community dogs is not illegal. The Supreme Court has only directed designated feeding spots – it has never banned feeding,” said the Gurgaon Dogs Adoption which posted the video on Instagram.

What was Supreme Court's recent order on stray dogs? This comes after Supreme Court's order on stray dogs modifying its earlier directive of rounding up stray dogs and confining them in shelters. It ordered that re-release of all stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR after vaccination excluding those infected with rabies or showcasing aggressive behaviour, according to LiveLaw.

It also imposed a ban on feeding them on public streets but said dogs must be fed only in designated zones. Notice boards to be put near designated feeding areas stating that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas, as per a PTI report citing the order.

A public gathering was reportedly organised at 2:30 pm that day at the Chakkarpur Police Station in Sector 28. While calling the “violence against feeders unacceptable”, organisers requested the authorities to take a stringent action against the accused, which could serve as deterrence in future.

“This violence against feeders is unacceptable. Citizens will gather at 2:30 PM today at Chakkarpur Police Station, Sector 28, Gurgaon, demanding FIR and strict action. Stop the violence. Protect feeders. Enforce the law,” the caption of the video posted on Saturday read.

Internet users react One of the users remarked, “Strict action needs to be implemented against this man... hitting anyone is not acceptable in any situation. He is a threat to the society.” Another said, “Educated class of India.” A third wrote, “Such audacity…how dare he hit with such impunity..humanity is at an all time low.”

“Municipalities should do awareness campaign with NGOs. About why you should feed , sterlize, vaccinate dogs. They are community dogs,” a user advised.

