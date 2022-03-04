Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A recent spat between the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently in Romania to help Indians stranded in the conflict zone come back to India, and the Romanian mayor has gone viral. In the video, the mayor stops Scindia while he was speaking and is seen shouting, "explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them, not you."

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions. On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.

Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday, during a press briefing also informed that a large number of students had left Kharkiv after an advisory was issued. The total number of Indians waiting to cross Ukraine's western borders has reduced. The spokesperson also mentioned that he was in touch with Russian and Ukraine authorities for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

The government had started 'Operation Ganga' on 26 February to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 which was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

