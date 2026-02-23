Viral video: IAF personnel, father assaulted in UP’s Bulandshahr by wedding party for allegedly opposing public drinking

Police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, have registered an FIR over the assault of an Indian Air Force personnel and his father by a mob that was part of a wedding procession. According to the complaint, the incident took place on February 19, when IAF jawan Pritham Singh and his father Jitendra Singh, a retired government school teacher, were on their way home after attending a function.

IAF jawan, father attacked As they were in Amargarh village under the Jahangirabad police station area, the father-son duo encountered a wedding party, which was allegedly blocking the road and dancing in a drunken state.

Advertisement

Things took a nasty turn when Jitendra Singh honked to let them pass. This, however, did not go down well with the mob, who started hurling abuses at them. Things escalated further after the mob attacked them with steel rods and sticks.

The duo allegedly suffered serious injuries, and Jitendra Singh claims he fell unconscious as a result of the attack. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Video goes viral A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a large number of men encircling and assailing the father and son.

What Police said “A clash broke out between a wedding procession and a father-son duo one a government teacher and the other an Air Force personnel over passage on a street in Jahangirabad. Both sides reportedly assaulted each other after a dispute over the vehicle’s route,” Bulandshahr SP Shankar Prasad said.

Advertisement

Based on Singh’s complaint, one person has been taken into custody and booked for breach of peace.