An Indian-origin chef in Sydney, Australia, gained attention online when a viral video showed him at his pop-up stall, displaying various Indian food items despite customers' absence.

Comments on the video expressed affection for the chef's earnest efforts, with one user noting, “His adorable dash is melting hearts; I would have definitely made a purchase."

Watch the video here:

“This looks so tasty, stop 😟🙈," wrote a user; while another wrote, “His business is about to take off. Just watch. People will be standing in line to get it."

“This BREAKS my heart he looks adorable and the food looks YUMMY i would’ve try it all chat with him and support the business," wrote a user.

View Full Image Users commented on the viral video on Instagram.

Another said, “The food looks bloody delish!!! Most of these comments are disgustingly rude and horrible. Do yourself a favour and try Indian food it’s the best!!!"

“I freaking would, I would, I would, I wouldddddd. I would travel the whole [world] for it. Give me the address," wrote a user.

“Why are you guys making fun of this food? This food is so delicious. If you don’t want to eat this food, just don’t eat it," a user commented.

However, a few users criticized Indian street food and raised concerns about its hygiene.

“Bro stop, he owned 3 restaurants in Sydney. I've been to one of his restaurant in Darlinghurst. The food was so amazing, he's financially stable, maybe because of the rainy weather nobody try it! People in comment section, why so much hatred?" a user noted.

Another one wrote, “people who r saying this is unhygienic, he's literally wearing gloves."

A user said, “What a shame they just missed out on the best food!"

Speaking on the comments received, Chef Vyas told Hindustan Times, "A few people came. It was a nasty day. It was raining... People who are trolling, they don't know. They don't know the atmosphere and the system in Australia."

He further informed that licences are required before undertaking any outdoor catering in Australia.

