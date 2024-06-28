Viral video: Indian mom drying clothes on Dubai’s Palm Atlantis’ balcony leaves Internet divided: ‘Bad manners’

A viral video of an Indian mom drying clothes on the balcony of an ultra-luxurious hotel in Dubai has garnered a range of reactions on the internet. Instagram user Pallavi Venkatesh shot a video of her mom drying clothes on Palm Atlantis's balcony. Within seconds, the video camera zooms in on another room's balcony with hanging clothes.

The video has gone viral on the internet, with several users calling the drying clothes on a Dubai hotel's balcony an ‘ill-mannered act’. In contrast, the video left several other netizens in splits and generated quirky responses on Instagram. The viral video even garnered the attention of the Palm Atlantis hotel, which left a creative comment with a suggestion on the Instagram post.

An Instagram user applauded the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn’t care about what people think of you or how your manners are, also this is the msg effective way of drying clothes.”

“Hotel needs to learn and provide hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need. Hotel’s fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing,” wrote another user on the post.

Apart from light-hearted fun comments, the video also garnered criticism as Dubai does not allow clothes to hang on the balcony. People in Dubai are encouraged to avoid hanging laundry on balconies and windows to maintain the city's general aesthetic and civilised appearance.

“This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in,” read a comment on the Instagram post.

“The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That's how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives,” wrote another user.

Palm Atlantis responds to the viral video Amid criticism, Palm Atlantis chose to respond to the video in a creative way. The Instagram handle of the Dubai hotel , 'atlantisthepalm' applauded the woman in the comment and reminded her of the hotel service which allows customers to dry clothes inside bathroom.