Viral video: Indian mom drying clothes on Dubai’s Palm Atlantis’ balcony leaves Internet divided: ‘Bad manners’

A viral video of an Indian mom drying clothes on the balcony of Palm Atlantis hotel in Dubai has garnered mixed reactions on the Internet

Livemint
First Published01:21 PM IST
A viral video of an Indian mom drying clothes on Palm Atlantis's balcony in Dubai has sparked a myriad of comments on social media.
A viral video of an Indian mom drying clothes on Palm Atlantis’s balcony in Dubai has sparked a myriad of comments on social media.

A viral video of an Indian mom drying clothes on the balcony of an ultra-luxurious hotel in Dubai has garnered a range of reactions on the internet. Instagram user Pallavi Venkatesh shot a video of her mom drying clothes on Palm Atlantis's balcony. Within seconds, the video camera zooms in on another room's balcony with hanging clothes.

Also Read | Caught on camera: HDFC Bank manager dies of cardiac arrest while working

The video has gone viral on the internet, with several users calling the drying clothes on a Dubai hotel's balcony an ‘ill-mannered act’. In contrast, the video left several other netizens in splits and generated quirky responses on Instagram. The viral video even garnered the attention of the Palm Atlantis hotel, which left a creative comment with a suggestion on the Instagram post.

An Instagram user applauded the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn’t care about what people think of you or how your manners are, also this is the msg effective way of drying clothes.”

Also Read | Viral video: Cow waits for traffic signals to go green; netizens react

“Hotel needs to learn and provide hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need. Hotel’s fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing,” wrote another user on the post.

Also Read | Viral video: Pune woman in saree juggles bottles while holding baby

Apart from light-hearted fun comments, the video also garnered criticism as Dubai does not allow clothes to hang on the balcony. People in Dubai are encouraged to avoid hanging laundry on balconies and windows to maintain the city's general aesthetic and civilised appearance.

“This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in,” read a comment on the Instagram post.

Also Read | Viral video: Cow waits for traffic signals to go green; netizens react

“The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That's how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives,” wrote another user.

Palm Atlantis responds to the viral video

Amid criticism, Palm Atlantis chose to respond to the video in a creative way. The Instagram handle of the Dubai hotel , 'atlantisthepalm' applauded the woman in the comment and reminded her of the hotel service which allows customers to dry clothes inside bathroom.

“Mom duties 👏 We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath),” read atlantisthepalm comment on the post.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaViral video: Indian mom drying clothes on Dubai’s Palm Atlantis’ balcony leaves Internet divided: ‘Bad manners’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

376.00
09:08 AM | 28 JUN 2024
10.35 (2.83%)

Bharat Electronics

304.95
09:08 AM | 28 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.15%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.70
09:08 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2.1 (1.28%)

State Bank Of India

854.75
09:08 AM | 28 JUN 2024
10.6 (1.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,855.05
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
259.05 (9.98%)

Praj Industries

730.95
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
52.35 (7.71%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,025.80
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
139.4 (7.39%)

IIFL Finance

513.85
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
33.35 (6.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue