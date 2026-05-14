PM Modi's austerity push: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan | Watch video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived on Thursday, 14 May on a motorcycle at the Vidhan Bhavan to attend the swearing-in of new members of the legislative council.

The move comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.

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In the video which is now viral on the internet, Chief Minister Fadnavis is seen arriving at the Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai on a motorbike from his residence 'Varsha', with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar accompanying him.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on a motorcycle? ⌵ Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rode a motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan as part of austerity measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption and conserve petrol and diesel. 2 What austerity measures has the Maharashtra government implemented in response to PM Modi's appeal? ⌵ The Maharashtra government has announced measures including halving the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys, cancelling foreign tours for ministers and officials, and requiring prior approval from the Chief Minister for ministers to use government aircraft. 3 How are other states implementing fuel conservation measures similar to Maharashtra? ⌵ Several BJP-led states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, have announced similar measures like reducing official vehicle fleets, implementing 'No Vehicle Day', promoting public transport, carpooling, and encouraging work-from-home. 4 What is the connection between PM Modi's appeal and the austerity measures across India? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and governments to conserve fuel and foreign exchange due to global energy supply disruptions. This appeal has led to various states implementing austerity measures, including convoy reductions and fuel-saving initiatives. 5 Besides reducing vehicle use, what other conservation efforts are being promoted? ⌵ Other conservation efforts include promoting electric vehicles, expanding EV charging infrastructure, encouraging work-from-home, reducing AC usage, promoting public transport, limiting gold purchases, and reducing edible oil consumption.

In a similar move to save fuel, state minister Nitesh Rane chose to walk to the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat) to attend the cabinet meeting.

On 13 May, CM Fadnavis announced a series of austerity measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of his cabinet colleagues, and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and officials.

The BJP-led government's move came in response to PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies. India relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil and gas imports.

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During outstation visits, the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys should not exceed the prescribed limit, and the police commissioner or superintendent of police concerned will be responsible for ensuring compliance, an official statement on Wednesday said.

The government will conduct a strict review of all vehicles allotted to different departments.

The government will conduct a strict review of all vehicles allotted to different departments.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways Reducing ministerial convoy sizes can significantly cut fuel consumption and costs.

Austerity measures reflect governmental responsiveness to global energy crises.

Sustainable practices in governance can set an example for citizens.