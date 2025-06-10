Viral Video: Meghalaya murder prime accused seen at Raja Raghuvanshi's funeral: 'Raj Kushwaha was driving...'

Raj Kushwaha, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was reportedly seen driving people to the funeral of the victim. Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that when the last rites of Raja Raghuvanshi were performed, Raj Kushwaha was in Indore.

Raj Kushwaha was among the four arrested in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on 2 June.

His wife, Sonam, who is also an accused in the murder case, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road on 9 June.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Raj used to work as an accountant at Sonam Raghuvanshi's office.

A person who attended Raja's funeral told news agency PTI, “When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four-five vehicles for people to attend the funeral.”

“Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media after his arrest, I recollected this episode,” Lakshman Singh Rathore, a neighbour of the accused woman's family, said.

A video also surfaced on social media, with one user claiming that the clip shows Raj Kushwaha with Sonam's father at Raja Raghuvanshi's house.

Four people arrested East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said on Monday, “The first person arrested [in Raja's murder case] was Rajput from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The second was Chauhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The third was Kushwaha, also from Indore.”

PTI quoted the Meghalaya police as saying that the three were allegedly hired by Sonam, who surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.