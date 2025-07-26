Viral video: Mirzapur police officer threatens shopkeeper on camera, refuses to pay

The Uttar Pradesh Inspector's high-handedness was caught on camera in Mirzapur when he declined to pay for his eyeglass repair which cost ₹800, according to the viral video. The incident that reportedly occurred at Chashma Point, an optical shop located in the Ramai Patti area under the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali Police Station on July 25, has gained widespread attention on social media.

“I will not pay. Do whatever you can," said the inspector as heard in the video prior to exiting from there with eyeglasses. He is seen talking harshly as well. According to the police, the investigation is underway into the case.

What does the shopkeeper say? “Inspector came here on 22nd as well and he took one pair of glasses He did his transaction online. The branded glasses are delivered after 4 days. They come from Bangalore and he will get it in the next four days. He was informed that he gets them only after a couple of days. This is already told to customers. And today, he came here for changing their second pair. We changed its lens. Its bill was Rs. 800 It had also been mentioned earlier because we have to order a lens. We get it after ordering the same,” the shopkeeper Dr. Ajit Singh said, who also filed a police complaint.

He added, “When he got his glasses, It was time for payment. He refused and started pressuring us to reduce its price then we told him that this is system generated. That was charged very least. There's no margin. He kept on abusing and said do whatever you can I will not pay.” Singh claimed the inspector didn't pay, concluding, “There shouldn't be hooliganism and decency should be maintained in the district.”

What do the Mirzapur police say? The Mirzapur police said, “The shopkeeper demanded ₹1,500 for making the spectacles, out of which ₹800 was for changing the lens of the second pair of spectacles. The police official made an initial payment of ₹5,000 for the new spectacles. However, he refused to pay ₹800 for the change of lens in the second pair of spectacles. Later, the police official left the shop without paying the remaining amount.”