Viral video | Mob thrashes cop after road rage incident in UP’s Varanasi

  • The mob rained punches and blows on the cop as his wife and children waited inside the vehicle. The incident was captured on camera by some people and has gone viral on social media platforms.

Updated24 Nov 2024, 03:53 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

An incident of road rage has came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district where a cop was thrashed by mob.

The mob rained punches and blows on the cop as his wife and children waited inside the vehicle, horrified.

The entire incident was captured on camera by some people and posted on social media platforms.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Rajatalab police station in-chargeAjit Verma’scar collided with an auto.

After the collision, the public surrounded the car and pulled the cop out of the vehicle and started beating him.

He was returning to Varanasi from Rohaniya with his family and was in plain clothes at the time ofthe incident.

He even told the people that he is Station Head Officer (SHO) of Rajatalab police station but that did not save him from the angry mob. He also pleaded with the crowd not to beat him in front of his family.

WATCH VIDEO

Soon, police was informed, they reached the spot and rescued the cop.

Both sides have filed police complaints against each other.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man was crushed to death and dragged by a tempo after he argued with the vehicle's driver over his rash driving in Gujarat's Surat city.

The accused driver, Mayur Mer (39), was arrested within hours as the CCTV footage of the accident showed the tempo running over the victim and dragging him even as his son tried to get the enraged driver to stop the vehicle, police said.

A case was registered against the driver at the Katargam police station for the incident that occurred at Ratnamala crossroads around 3.30 pm on November 16.

The victim, Jitendra Kanthariya, and his son were waiting at a traffic signal when the tempo hit their motorcycle.

As per the FIR, the father-son duo asked the tempo driver to drive properly, and the latter got angry and started verbally abusing them.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 03:53 PM IST
