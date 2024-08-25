Sukhchain Singh, who was shot at inside his house in Amritsar, is now out of danger, said the police. A video of how the NRI from the United States was saved by his mother when the assailants entered the house has gone viral.

Based on CCTV footage, the viral video shows two men entering Sukhchain's house around 7 AM, when he was getting ready to go to the gym. The two accused barged into the house on pretext of enquiring about the registration papers of his luxury vehicle.

The duo fired two shots at Sukhchain Singh till his mother came in between, pleading to the shooters not to kill her son. A child can also be seen pleading to the duo to spare Sukhchain's life.

Police reports indicate that the attackers' weapon jammed and wouldn't fire. Despite this, his mother persistently tried to dissuade them from killing him, reported the ANI.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵਿਗੜ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਦੇਖ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖੀ ਹਾਂ, ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਦੁਬੁਰਜੀ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ NRI ਵੀਰ ਸੁਖਚੈਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਵੜ ਕੇ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ।

ਮਾਤਾ ਜੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਸੂਮ ਬੱਚਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੱਥ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ… pic.twitter.com/WJbQws2SAL — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 24, 2024

“When the weapon got stuck after three shots, the accused fled from the house.” - Amandeep Kaur

‘Weapon got stuck after three shots’ Sukhchain's wife, Amandeep Kaur, said that during the shooting, there were five people in the house, including two children and an elderly mother.

“The children kept pleading to the accused to leave their father, but they came to kill him. When the weapon got stuck after three shots, the accused fled from the house,” Amandeep Kaur was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, Sukhchain Singh arrived in Punjab in July 2024, from America. He further added that the family members of the victim have alleged Sukhchain's ex-wife's involvement in the incident, and an FIR has been lodged against her and her five family members.