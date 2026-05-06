Viral Video: Multiple ‘sharp weapons’ seized from TMC office in Bengal's South 24 Parganas in police raid, says report

A video viral on social media showed “sharp weapons” on a table, with several reports claiming that the visuals were from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Narayanpur, Ghutiari Sharif, in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

DD News reported on Wednesday that sharp weapons were recovered from a TMC office in the Jibantala area of West Bengal. It claimed that during a police raid, around 18 sharp weapons were seized, “following which tensions in the area escalated."

The action was taken after authorities reportedly received inputs about "sharp weapons" in the Narayanpur area.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the 'sharp weapons' seized from the TMC office in West Bengal? ⌵ Reports claim that around 18 sharp weapons were recovered from a TMC office in the Jibantala area of West Bengal during a police raid. A viral video purportedly showed these weapons on a table. 2 Why was there a police raid on the TMC office in South 24 Parganas? ⌵ The police action was reportedly taken after authorities received inputs about 'sharp weapons' being present in the Narayanpur area. The raid occurred at a TMC office in Narayanpur, Ghutiari Sharif. 3 Did the TMC deny the allegations regarding weapons found in their office? ⌵ Yes, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations concerning the seizure of weapons from their office. The investigation into the matter is currently underway. 4 How many winning candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 face serious criminal charges? ⌵ According to an ADR report, 170 out of 290 winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. This is an increase from 113 such candidates in the 2021 elections. 5 What was the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026? ⌵ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, securing 207 seats and ending the TMC's 10-year rule. The TMC won 80 seats.

The report added that the TMC denied the allegations.

The investigation is currently underway, DD News reported.

Meanwhile, other media houses, including Times Now Navbharat and TV9 Bangla, shared a purported video showing the "sharp weapons" lying in a stable in the TMC office.

Mint could not independently verify the video. There have been no official comments on the video.

Meanwhile, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Mahesh Jethmalani, took to social media to slam the TMC over the viral footage.

Sharing the purported video, he wrote on C, “This is what West Bengal Police have recovered during a raid on a TMC office in Narayanpur, Ghutiari Sharif, South 24 Parganas, and seized 18 sharp curved weapons from local leader Salauddin Sardar’s party office.”

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"This is a glimpse into the machinery Bengal was asked to surrender again," he said while taking a dig at West Bengal's outgoing government, which was led by Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

Jethmalani wrote, “The people of Bengal did not merely defeat a party. By voting for @SuvenduWB and @BJP4India and @BJP4Bengal, they may have saved themselves from a political culture where fear is the local TMC leader, violence is the manifesto, and democracy is held hostage inside a party office.”

He added, "IMAGINE if Trinamool Congress had won. IMAGINE the message it would have sent to every local strongman of Mamata Banerjee. IMAGINE the naked confidence of every TMC party office that stored weapons to attack political rivals."

"IMAGINE the fear of ordinary citizens living under that shadow. IMAGINE the arrogance of those who believed Bengal belonged to them, not to the people. IMAGINE the silence of the same ecosystem that lectures India on democracy," Jethmalani's post on X read.

BJP swoops West Bengal Elections 2026 Jethmalani's comments came days after the BJP won the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 with a thumping majority.

For the first time ever, the BJP rose to power in Bengal, not only as the single-largest party, but also by securing the comfortable majority needed to form the state government.

A political party needs to cross the halfway mark by winning at least 148 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The BJP won 207 seats, ending the TMC's 10-year rule.