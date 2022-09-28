As people across the nation are celebrating Navratri, some dance lovers are leaving no stone unturned to spread the infectious wave of Garba. Recent example is of a bunch of youngsters who hopped and clapped on Garba tune at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai. They were joined by many more in no time.

These youngsters took over Marine drive in Mumbai to perform Navratri's most popular traditional dance form Garba.

The jubilant garba show in Marine drive was shot by many in their cameras. One of its videos, gathered everyone's attention when it was posted on Twitter by Industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat! 😊) pic.twitter.com/vaGNSVSybE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022

In the video posted by him, the young crowd can be seen performing for a huge crowd of spectators alongside the scenic beauty of the Arabian sea and the ever-growing Mumbai skyline!

In his caption, Anand Mahindra wrote "Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai's streets are complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I'm going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)

Apart from being tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra, the video has not resurfaced on any other website, hence its yet to be confirmed whether this performance is fresh or it's an old video. But the video has gone viral.

Garba is originally performed in Gujarat to mark the celebration of the ten-day-long festival Navratri. However, the cheerfulness and energy of the dance form has made it popular in almost every part of the country.

With the onset of Navratri, performances, dances, and celebrations are going to be a routine affair, especially in places like Gujarat.

As the devotees worship Goddess Durga idols during Navaratri, pious ten days are celebrated every year with much galore and fanfare. Every year, the devotees and the dance lovers do something phenomenal to exceed the previous year's benchmark of celebration. However, past two years had dampened the festival spirit due to COVID-19. But as the COVID wave retreats, there is an urge among people to compensate the two years halt with a much grand celebration of the festival.

