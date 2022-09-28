Viral Video: Mumbaikars take over Marine Drive to perform spectacular Garba2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
A huge crowd soaked themselves in the spirit of Navaratri as they performed Garba at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai!
A huge crowd soaked themselves in the spirit of Navaratri as they performed Garba at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai!
Listen to this article
As people across the nation are celebrating Navratri, some dance lovers are leaving no stone unturned to spread the infectious wave of Garba. Recent example is of a bunch of youngsters who hopped and clapped on Garba tune at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai. They were joined by many more in no time.