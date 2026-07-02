Viral video of Siya Goyal partying contradicts mother’s ‘daughter never drank alcohol or attended parties’ claim

A video has gone viral on social media showing Siya Goyal, the 20-year-old Pune woman who was arrested for the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. In the undated video, Siya can be seen attending what appears to be a private party. Siya is seen holding a bottle of beer while talking on the phone to someone, as loud party music can be heard blasting behind her.

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What Siya Goyal's mother said While the video in itself doesn’t show anything illegal or is in no way related to the crime she is accused of committing, it contradicts the earlier claims by Siya’s family. Siya’s mother, Pooja Goyal, had earlier claimed that her daughter never went to parties, drank alcohol, or smoked.

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'Chetan and Siya were friends' In a recent interview, Pooja Goyal also revealed that the family knew Siya’s co-accused, Chetan Choudhary, but only as her friend. She even claimed that even Ketan knew that Siya had a friend called Chetan.

When asked about the many photos of Chetan and Siya spending time together, Pooja said the two had gone to a friend's wedding.

"They were not in a relationship. It was only a friend's wedding where they went," she said.

Siya kept Ketan's phone: Police Meanwhile, as the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder continues, the Pune Police on Wednesday revealed that the victim’s mobile phone remained in the possession of Siya for some time before she handed it over to his family.

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Seeking an extension of the duo's police custody on Monday, the prosecution informed the court that investigators wanted to ascertain whether Goyal had deleted or destroyed any evidence from Agarwal's phone during the period the device remained with her.

Chetan taken to Lohagad Fort On Wednesday, the police also took Chetan to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased.

"We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan," he said.

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The exercise was aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs.

A similar exercise was carried out on Sunday, when Siya was taken to the crime scene.

Ketan Agarwal murder 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after he was allegedly pushed down the Lohagad Fort by the two accused. According to the victim’s family and police, Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort on the pretext of celebrating her birthday.

Ketan and Siay were engaged in February, and the families had planned a lavish wedding for the couple in November. According to the police, Siya was in a relationship with Chetan, whom she met through her brother, and did not want to marry Ketan. Siay and Chetan then planned the murder and made it look like an accident.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

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